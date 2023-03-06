The observation mission of the International Police Champlain Sustainable Development and Law Enforcement est (IPCSL) led by its leader, the young Togolese Ambassador Johaness MAKOUVIA, Africa Coordinator of the Organization, gave its conclusions on the conduct of these elections in during a meeting with media professionals organized this Wednesday, March 01, 2023 in Abuja.

According to the organization, the ballot went well overall. The institution accredited by the Nigerian authorities, in particular the Electoral Commission, was based on several parameters, notably the Nigerian constitution, the country’s electoral law, ratified international standards and the realities on the ground after, during these elections.

With its strong delegation of more than 100 observers from 13 countries, the mission has visited several electoral offices throughout Nigeria since February 18, 2023. The country’s 36 states have also been visited by the mission. observation composed of heads of electoral management bodies, members of civil society and independent experts.

According to the explanations of the observation mission, this conclusion concerns the vote counting operation in the polling stations.

The mission also clarified that this declaration does not cover the phase of compiling and transmitting the results. “A more detailed report which will deepen these conclusions and recommendations for future electoral processes will be published later for the attention of the Nigerian authorities, INEC and other stakeholders in the electoral process”, explained Johaness MAKOUVIA.

The ultimate objective of the International Police Champlain Sustainable Development and Law Enforcement is to independently, objectively and impartially assess the integrity, credibility and transparency of Nigeria’s triple presidential, legislative and senatorial election of 25 February 2023.

The Mission thus evaluated this presidential election in accordance with the national legal framework governing the organization of elections in the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the sub-regional, regional and international instruments, which govern elections, in particular the Charter of the United Nations, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights Rights, the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance of 2012, the OAU/AU Declaration on the Principles Governing Democratic Elections in Africa, and the Principles for Election Management, Monitoring and ‘Observation des Elections, PEMMO in acronym.

It should be noted that upon his arrival in Abuja, Johaness MAKOUVIA, Head of Mission, met the country’s authorities as well as certain heads of observation missions present in Nigeria. During an information and orientation session, the observers were briefed on the socio-political context, the environment and the preparations for the elections.

The Chaplain International Police has deployed its observers in Lagos and in the six (06) geopolitical zones of the country, namely: North-West, North-East, North-Central, South-West, South-East and South-South. The observers met with stakeholders active in their areas of deployment and observed the voting and counting operations. On election day, the Mission’s observers, equipped with tablets and laptops, observed the opening, voting, closing and counting operations in the various polling stations in their areas of deployment. . On their return to the Nigerian capital (Abuja), the teams, in a restitution session, reported on their observations to the leader of the mission. The triple presidential, legislative and senatorial election of February 25, 2023 constitutes a crucial stage in the democratic evolution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and intervenes in a more or less tense socio-political context: the terrorist threat in the north, the north- east and south of the country.

For several years now, several Nigerians have been kidnapped, crimes often perpetrated by groups of armed individuals, Boko Haram and unidentified groups.

Youth unemployment and the overall growth of economic activities nonetheless remain major challenges that the next President of the 5th Republic, senators and members of the House of Representatives will face.

The legal framework of the triple election of February 25 is mainly constituted by the Constitution in force in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the organic law relating to elections and referendums.

To this should be added the various decisions taken by the INEC, by virtue of its regulatory power. The IPCSL Electoral Observation Mission notes that the legal framework is generally in line with international norms and standards relating to elections.

Opening of polling stations: The IPCSL deployed 178 observers on polling day and visited 2,297 polling stations throughout the national territory. 66% of polling stations opened at the official time (8:30 a.m.) and 34% were delayed in opening due to late installation of equipment. Election staff generally complied with the procedures for opening the ballot in accordance with the electoral law.

Election Materials: Election materials are prescribed by the Election Code of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The IPCSL Mission notes that in most cases, the electoral material delivered the day before by INEC was not available on time and in sufficient quantity at the polling stations.

Secrecy of the vote: The electoral law provides that the ballot is secret and that each polling station has at least one voting booth. The Mission observed compliance with this provision in the polling stations visited. This contributes to guaranteeing the secrecy of the vote.

Electoral turnout: The number of votes in the polling stations observed was well mobilized in the morning, but the pace slowed down in the afternoon.

Voting: Overall participation was orderly and calm, voters voted peacefully without major incidents. The mission noted that, in general, the voting procedures were respected by the members of the polling stations. The delegates of the candidates present were on average 4 per polling station. Represented in the majority of cases are delegates from the Progressives Congress (APC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and Labor Party (LP).

Participation of women: Gender equality is mandated by the Nigerian Constitution. The political participation of women is enshrined in the Electoral Act and relevant international instruments ratified by Nigeria. The mission noted that, on the day of the vote, the voters were well mobilized. They represented 23.3% of the members of the polling stations observed; 21.1% of the delegates of the candidates in the running and 11.31% of the national observers met in the polling stations by the Mission.

Assistance to people living with a disability or vulnerable: People living with a disability or vulnerable were assisted at the time of voting by the person of their choice or a member of the polling station. This constitutes progress in terms of ownership of electoral processes and democratic culture.

Electoral personnel: The Mission generally notes that electoral personnel have been trained in voting procedures.

Candidates’ delegates: The IPCSL noted that the candidates’ delegates were able to exercise their mission freely in the polling stations observed. This denotes a sign of political maturity that has contributed to the normal functioning of polling stations.

The National and International Election Observation Mission: The Mission welcomes with satisfaction the contribution of national and international observation missions in the electoral process. These missions contribute to the strengthening of democratic achievements and the rule of law.

Security: the Mission noted that the discreet presence of the Security Forces in most of the polling centers visited allowed the poll to be held peacefully.

Closing and counting: the Mission noted that 70% of the polling stations observed closed on legal time (4:00 p.m.). The remaining 30% have been delayed in closing. The counting and posting of the results were public and in accordance with the Election Act.

The IPCSL congratulates the Nigerian people, the Central Government, the political actors and all the stakeholders of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It urges them to continue to work to preserve peace and stability in order to consolidate democracy and the rule of law, especially in a socio-political context full of challenges.

The Mission commends the good collaboration between the various international missions. Likewise, it commends the quality of the exchanges it has had with national players. Finally, it makes the following recommendations:

To the central government:

Take the necessary measures for greater participation of civil society in the entire electoral process;

A INEC: Pursue interactions with candidates and parties to build trust, by extension the social fabric; Strengthen the capacities of electoral staff.

To candidates / political actors: Use legal channels in the event of a dispute;

Prioritize political dialogue in all circumstances to sustain social peace;

Ensure better training and representation of their delegates and activists in the polling stations.

To Civil Society: Pool resources for optimal observation of electoral processes;

Pursue civic education and citizen awareness to strengthen inclusive participation.