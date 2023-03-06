This weekend new details of the scandal involving Nicolás Petro were revealed son of the president Gustavo Petro.

Several media outlets published the chats between the eldest son of the president and his ex-partner, Day Vásquez in which there is talk of large sums of cash.

The former daughter-in-law of the President of the Republic spoke of $600 million that allegedly Samuel Santander Lopesierra, known as the ‘Marlboro Man ‘, he gave to Nicolás Petro for his father’s campaign.

In conversations the couple talks about the way to move cash through people very close such as family and friends.

The reports also revealed details of millions of purchases, such as jewelry, that the president’s son would make frequently.

defends itself

In a statement to the public opinion issued this Sunday, The son of the President of the Republic said he was willing to compare before the courts and announced that he will not participate in political activities of the Historical Pact but will continue to be a deputy for the department of the Atlantic.

“I allow myself to inform you that I am in total disposition to compare before the control entities and ratify my innocence “Wrote Nicolás Petro.

“…I clarify to public opinion and the media that the money in question They do not come from the mafia, nor from corruption, nor from any illegal activity, I will corroborate that before the courts, as appropriate“, added the deputies of the Atlantic, who did not provide details of the origin of the resources in question.

“In this sense, I also announce that I decided to refrain from participating in any type of political activity related to the upcoming electoral contest. Likewise, I take a step next to the processes of the Colombia Humana, the Historical Pact and the campaign of Máximo Noriega to the Government of the Atlantic, until I ratify my innocence”, wrote Nicolás Petro.

