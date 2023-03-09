At a good pace, the rehabilitation works of Route 45 are advancing at a good pace, and it is expected that the pre-established schedules in the assignment of the contract made by the national government will be met, in order to end the torture that the population of South Colombia has suffered . Let us remember that when we traveled along this destroyed road, we suffered permanently due to the number of holes and craters that the entire road had. Gone must be the viacrucis that the drivers who traveled through this road cord that integrates the departments of Huila, part of Cauca and Putumayo had. The road that leads from the capital of the department of Huila, to Pitalito and San Agustín, had become an icon of the administrative negligence of the national authorities, generating the greatest distrust due to the repeated promises to cede this contract that was awarded by the previous national government because it had been abandoned in the past, by the irresponsible company Aliadas por el Progreso. He had only dedicated himself to collecting the tolls of the Rubbers and the Altamira.

But today, going down this road is something else. You feel more comfortable because we have not destroyed the road. The new concessionary company, after covering all the holes, has begun an accelerated process of resurfacing work. Although the repeated pairs are uncomfortable and continue to be located on the road, we must be patient because repairs, resurfacing and construction of large viaducts are underway that will positively impact automotive traffic. It is important that the work team that is developing the demarcation lines of the repaved areas, correct them in the sector after the Alonso Curves Bridge (Gigante-Garzón Direction), because they have been crooked. As our ancestors said, they are chagüetas. It is important to check these recommendations. From this publishing house we are going to be aware of the development of the route.

But there is a rather worrying situation. It is the purchase of properties that are currently being developed, which, due to the lack of reaching consensus with the owners, have had to postpone the continuation of some works adjacent to it. The foregoing has caused the need to go through administrative expropriation processes, which can lead to delays in the completion of this long-awaited route for the inhabitants of South Colombia. This is a difficulty that the concessionaire company for Route 45 has encountered. The properties close to some of the works must be negotiated in the best of cases voluntarily, but otherwise they will go to a lawsuit for extinction domain, through the courts, which takes time, until a judge issues a ruling for that purpose.