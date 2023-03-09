Al-Ghad correspondent in Khartoum said that the visit of the delegation of the Forces for Freedom and Change (the Central Committee) to the UAE comes as part of the tours that the Liaison and Foreign Relations Committee is making to the capitals of neighboring countries to discuss the final arrangements regarding the Sudanese political process.

Al-Ghad correspondent stated that the delegation will meet in the UAE with the political leadership to discuss the political process in the context of the framework agreement.

The UAE participates in the quadruple mechanism consisting of the UAE, the United States, Britain and Saudi Arabia, and is working to overcome obstacles to the political process, after it led a series of meetings to bridge views and find common denominators for the success of the process.

Our correspondent indicated that there are 5 issues that are being worked on, which are achieving justice, transitional justice, the Juba Peace Agreement in the country, dismantling the empowerment of the former regime, and ending the issues of eastern Sudan. .

On the other hand, the UN Security Council extended the international sanctions imposed on Sudan for another year.

The decision came by a vote of 13 council members, with Russia and China abstaining.

This comes despite Khartoum’s repeated calls to cancel the sanctions and lift the arms embargo that was imposed during the Darfur war in 2005.

