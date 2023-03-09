Home News Delegation of the Sudanese forces of freedom and change to the UAE
News

Delegation of the Sudanese forces of freedom and change to the UAE

by admin
Delegation of the Sudanese forces of freedom and change to the UAE

Al-Ghad correspondent in Khartoum said that the visit of the delegation of the Forces for Freedom and Change (the Central Committee) to the UAE comes as part of the tours that the Liaison and Foreign Relations Committee is making to the capitals of neighboring countries to discuss the final arrangements regarding the Sudanese political process.

Al-Ghad correspondent stated that the delegation will meet in the UAE with the political leadership to discuss the political process in the context of the framework agreement.

The UAE participates in the quadruple mechanism consisting of the UAE, the United States, Britain and Saudi Arabia, and is working to overcome obstacles to the political process, after it led a series of meetings to bridge views and find common denominators for the success of the process.

Our correspondent indicated that there are 5 issues that are being worked on, which are achieving justice, transitional justice, the Juba Peace Agreement in the country, dismantling the empowerment of the former regime, and ending the issues of eastern Sudan. .

On the other hand, the UN Security Council extended the international sanctions imposed on Sudan for another year.

The decision came by a vote of 13 council members, with Russia and China abstaining.

This comes despite Khartoum’s repeated calls to cancel the sanctions and lift the arms embargo that was imposed during the Darfur war in 2005.

See also  Analysis of Highlights of Legislative Amendment of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress

You may also like

AKP president accused scientists of mediatism, the answer...

Women marched in Valledupar for equality

Digital finance, Panetta: “IT security backbone”

CAF/J4 Cup: ASKO 1-4 Pyramids FC: Abalo Dosseh...

New day of protests against the Health Reform...

Xi Jinping’s Two Sessions | In the delegation...

8 March, the Ministry dedicates a stamp to...

Exchanges between deputies and students: a “commendable initiative...

Foreign citizens, may process their driver’s license in...

The 10 best books on childhood obesity

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy