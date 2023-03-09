Home Sports Alba-Virtus Bologna | The situation and where to see it on TV
Double ball at 18 for Alba-Virtus Bologna, round 28 of the EuroLeague. It is played at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin. Javor, Vilius and Zamojski referee.

Where to see it on TV

Live Sky Sport Arena, Eleven Sports, Dazn and Radio Nettuno Bologna Uno.

The situation

At Virtus Bologna, Leo Menalo also left for Berlin. Isaia Cordinier, Toko Shengelia, Gora Camara and Semi Ojeleye are unavailable: the latter suffered a muscle injury to the right internal oblique abdominal muscle in Tuesday’s race. Dawn without shooter Marcus Eriksson and winger Yovel Zoosman.

