Tropical Storm Ofelia Disrupts Fall Weekend in New York and Tri-State Area

### “Tropical Storm Ofelia Dampens Fall Weekend in New York and New Jersey”

Ofelia, a subtropical storm that has been gathering strength off the east coast of the United States, has now reached tropical storm status, leading to a rainy and gusty start to the first weekend of fall in New York and the tri-state area.

As a result of the storm, several flights are experiencing delays, and it is advised for travelers to consult with their airlines before heading to the terminals. In anticipation of the severe weather, a number of events in New York and New Jersey have been canceled. This includes the Yankees vs Arizona Diamondbacks game scheduled for 1:05 pm in The Bronx and Kean University’s Jazz & Roots Music Festival in Union, NJ.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the rain forecast for the weekend is between 90-100%, with a 40% chance on Monday. The NWS predicted that the rainfall will be moderate at times, and winds will continue to increase, with gusts of up to 40 mph along coastal areas.

Moreover, Ofelia is also expected to cause storm surge, high waves, and high tides. The greatest risks are in South Jersey, but coastal areas of New York are also susceptible. New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned the public about the flood risk caused by heavy rain in New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley.

The NWS experts anticipate that New Jersey will experience harsher conditions compared to downstate New York; however, the entire region is likely to experience tropical storm force wind gusts. Due to the timing of the storm during fall, when most leaves have not yet fallen, there is an additional risk of large branches falling, posing a danger to people and power lines. Sarah Johnson, a warning coordination meteorologist at NWS Mount Holly, explained that leaves make branches heavier and more likely to catch the wind, potentially leading to more damage.

Despite starting with colder temperatures than a typical tropical storm, Ofelia rapidly gained strength due to the abnormally warm ocean water this year.

For up-to-date weather information, residents can follow the National Weather Service (NWS-NY) on their Twitter account or visit their website. Additional forecast details for New York and New Jersey counties can be found on the NBC News Weather page.

It is essential for residents and visitors to stay informed about the storm’s progress and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this challenging weather event.

