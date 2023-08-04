Trump denies charges related to assault on the Capitol

Before leaving the court, Trump had to accept a series of conditions, imposed by the judge and agreed to by the litigating parties, to remain free, such as not violating federal or state law, appearing in court when required and not communicate with witnesses unless through their lawyers or in their presence.

During the session, Trump was sitting in the room with his lawyers, John Lauro and Todd Blanche, and a few meters from Smith, who has led the investigation against him in this case and in the case of the classified documents found in his mansion. from Mar-a-Lago (Florida).

Outside the E. Barrett Prettyman courthouse, the seat of the court, hundreds of journalists, supporters and detractors of Trump were crowded in front of the security perimeter of the building, very close to the Capitol, as EFE was able to verify.

The former ruler is charged in this case for the events that occurred between the November 3, 2020 elections, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden, and after January 6, 2021, when a mob of his followers stormed the Capitol while they were He held a session of both houses of Congress to ratify his opponent’s victory.

After today’s appearance, Trump left in a vehicle in the direction of Ronald Reagan airport, on the outskirts of the capital, to take his personal plane, Trump Force One, to New Jersey, where he has a golf club. at Bedminster.

Before leaving, the former president said in statements to journalists at the foot of the track that what is happening to him is “a persecution of a political opponent. It is supposed that this should never have happened in the United States.”

With a disgruntled face, he denounced that he is being persecuted for leading the polls for next year’s Republican primaries, in which his party’s candidate for the November 2024 presidential elections will be chosen, and for being ahead of President Joe Biden. in the polls.

He assured that it has been “a very sad day” for him and that it has also been “very sad” for him to come to Washington and see “the dirt and decay, and all the damaged buildings and walls, with graffiti…”.

“This is not the place that I left,” said the former president.

This is the third criminal indictment for Trump, who this year has also been charged in New York for allegedly bribing porn actress Stormy Daniels – with whom he had an affair in the past – during the 2016 election campaign to buy his silence, and in Florida for illegally taking and keeping classified White House documents in his Mar-a-Lago mansion.

