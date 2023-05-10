Trump has finally caught up with his misogyny and pettiness

No one expects that Donald Trump will be politically harmed after receiving confirmation from a jury that he is a sexual predator. His voters will only strengthen their opinion that he is a victim of a liberal witch hunt, and those to whom he has been abhorrent will become even more abhorrent.

Nevertheless, a great thing happened.

Six men and three women in federal court in New York ruled in favor of journalist E Jean Carroll in a civil suit, agreeing that Trump sexually assaulted her twenty-seven years ago in a department store fitting room and also claimed about her that she is a liar when she spoke about it.

He is to pay her five million dollars in damages for this – both for the attack itself and for the damage to her reputation. The jury also decided that he did not rape Carroll. Trump wants to appeal.

They believed her

The most important thing about all this is that