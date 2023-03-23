New York Journal. With information from EFE. The 23 members of the grand jury that will decide on the accusations against former President Donald Trump did not meet this Wednesday, the Manhattan District Attorney confirmed; A decision could be made this Thursday

The grand jury that would release the indictment against former President Donald Trump did not meet this Wednesday, as planned, he confirmed. the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

No details were given about the reasons, but regularly these groups that listen to witnesses meet on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, so it is possible that the hearing will resume tomorrow.

It is possible that the same Thursday, the 23-member grand jury will make a decision in the case against Trump and release the corresponding charges for the payment of $130,000 to the porn star Stormy Daniels.

It is unknown what the charges are, But former Justice Department assistant prosecutor Kevin O’Brien laid out some options.

“Although the charge or charges, as they have been described, seem a bit anticlimactic,” O’Brien explained to this newspaper. “If it’s a felony, it would be a low-level felony. But they could also be misdemeanors, unless certain aggravating factors apply.”

The Manhattan Criminal Court woke up for yet another day surrounded by journalists from local and international media as well as police officers

Unlike the previous days, today neither supporters nor opponents of Trump were seen demonstrating in the vicinity.

Last Saturday, the former president predicted on his Truth Social network that he would be arrested on Tuesday, which did not happen.

This investigation by the Manhattan district attorney into the payment to Stormy Daniels, the most immediate of several that corner Trump, has lasted almost five years and centers on a payment of $130,000 to Daniels – allegedly in exchange for her silence on a sexual relationship in 2006- during the electoral campaign that ended up taking him to the White House in 2017.

This grand jury must decide whether or not to prosecute the former presidentand if Trump is impeached, he will become the first former US president to face a criminal charge.

Until now, officials have kept mum about any news about the grand jury at Manhattan Criminal Court, whose proceedings are held out of public view.

The former president, who is believed to be in Mar-a-Lago this Wednesdayhis residence in Palm Beach (Florida), claims to be the victim of a “witch hunt” by Democrats.