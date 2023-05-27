Trymacs and Knossi overrun by students

Von: Aileen Udowenko

Trymacs and Knossi launch their own pizza. During the promotional tour in Cologne, however, the fan meeting at a school escalates.

Cologne – The Twitch-Stars Knossos (Jens Knossalla) and Trymax (Maximilian Stemmler) launch their own pizza chain Happy Slice. To celebrate the new business properly, they drive Streamer with a pizza bus through Cologne. At a school, however, the promotional campaign escalates and the two streamers have to flee.

Full name Jens Knossalla Known as Knossos Birthday July 7, 1986 Place of birth malsh Followers on Instagram 1.7 million (as of April 2023) Followers on Twitch 2.2 million (as of April 2023)

Knossi and Trymacs on pizza promotion tour – fan meeting escalates at school

Streamers need to save themselves: The two Twitch stars Trymacs and Knossi actually wanted to comfortably promote the launch of their own pizza delivery chain. However, this plan went completely wrong at a school in Cologne. Because after the streamers had reached the school grounds with their bus, they were literally overrun by the young fans. Even the security of the two influencers could no longer bring the situation under control.

In order to be close to their idols, the students also showed no regard for losses. The live stream was pushed, pushed and screamed. Pressed by the students, Knossi and Trymacs had no choice but to quickly flee back into the promo bus. But even in the safe vehicle, the screams of the excited children could still be heard. Completely horrified, Trymacs reviewed the onslaught of students: “They pulled your neck”.

School reacts: The school was also overwhelmed by the sudden streamer crowd. Due to the lack of a filming permit, Knossi and Trymacs had to admit defeat and leave the school grounds again. The original plan to visit more schools for the pizza promotion was quickly overturned and the route of the tour changed.

Knossi and Trymacs pizza promotion escalated – new concept for other cities?

These cities are yet to come: After the students in Cologne besieged the streamers, action was taken quickly and the goals of the tour were adjusted. Traveling through other cities is also planned for the Happy Slice promotion. However, schools will probably no longer be visited without prior notice. Knossi and Trymacs will be promoting their pizza chain in these places over the next few days.

Cologne – Friday, May 26th

Berlin – Saturday, May 27th

Hamburg – Sunday, May 28th

There will probably not be an incident comparable to that in Cologne, since Hamburg and Berlin are headed for on the same weekend. But the security concept should also be fine-tuned so that the streamers don’t have to worry about their own health when their fans rush them. However, such an exceptional situation could prepare for further projects, because Knossi will be part of 7 vs. Wild Season 3 this year be visible. The Twitch star will probably meet less of an angry pack of students, but maybe bears.