Experts suggest that patients with “two yang” should be isolated at home, causing concern | China’s second wave of epidemic peaks | patients with two yang | large-scale infection on campus

[NTD Times, Beijing time, May 25, 2023]Recently, the second peak of the epidemic in China has hit. Experts rarely recommend that patients with “two positives” be isolated at home to avoid increasing the risk of virus transmission, which has aroused concern. At the same time, large-scale infections have occurred in Chinese campuses, and epidemic prevention measures have been upgraded again.

Many experts warn: It is recommended that “two Yang” patients be isolated at home

“Health Times” reported on May 25 that in response to the recent increase in the number of “two-yang” patients in China, an infectious disease expert at a tertiary hospital in Beijing stated that “two-yang” patients should be isolated at home and not go to work with illness, which is not only harmful The infected person recovers, which also causes the virus to spread.

Experts pointed out that especially the staff of key institutions (such as hospitals, nursing homes, nursing homes, etc.) need to have frequent contact with high-risk groups, and going to work with illness will increase the risk of infection of high-risk groups, which is even less advisable.

Lu Hongzhou, Director of the China Clinical Research Center for Infectious Diseases, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and President of Shenzhen Third Hospital, suggested that positive infections should be isolated at home.

Zhao Wei, director of the Biosafety Research Center of the School of Public Health of Southern Medical University, said that infected people should not go to schools, subways and other public places for the time being, and must wear masks all the time when going out. Patients who are older or have underlying medical conditions should seek medical attention immediately if symptoms worsen.

Tan Xiaodong, founding dean of the School of Public Health of Wuhan University and a professor of public health, suggested that employers should promote self-isolation of infected employees to reduce the spread of the virus; close contacts should minimize activities in crowded office areas.

The suggestions of the above-mentioned experts have aroused heated discussions in public opinion. People speculate whether the CCP virus (new coronavirus) will mutate, which will lead to serious consequences.

A netizen on Weibo broke the news that the epidemic has spread to a large area, and some patients with “two yang” died: “My brother-in-law said that their company has a total of seven floors of offices, and no one went to work on one floor last week. Yang. My second aunt and sister-in-law Eryang. Last month at Xiehuamao School, only a dozen children went to school, and there was influenza A and the new crown. The younger brother’s godmother and the elders of the employees have been sick for many years. They were originally very stable. It’s gone, it’s gone. You can’t stop it, you can only ask for blessings.”

Many netizens felt helpless when experts suggested that Eryang patients should be isolated at home. What about the deducted wages?”

“Oh my god, why do you suggest us? You suggest the company? Advise the boss? Is it useful to advise us? We want to rest at home, and the leaders and personnel do not grant leave.”

“When you are sick, you worry about your salary first, and then your health. You are still afraid of losing your job. It’s really sad. You don’t dare to refuse when you are asked to work overtime for entertainment. Your body becomes sick from overwork, and your two yangs are vulnerable, but who cares? “

Some netizens bluntly said: “Don’t suggest, please download the red-headed document.” “So why didn’t the red-headed document say that you should not go to work when you are masculine, and give maternity leave.” “Why didn’t the central government speak.”

Large-scale infection and epidemic prevention in schools upgraded

Recently, the epidemic situation in China‘s campuses has begun to heat up, and many colleges and universities have begun to upgrade their epidemic prevention measures. On May 24, the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Education issued a document listing the CCP virus (coronavirus) infection as an event of special concern.

The announcement stated that the 2023 college entrance examination and high school entrance examination are approaching, and “the epidemic prevention and control work on campus is facing a major test.” Universities, primary and secondary schools, and childcare institutions are required to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, and strengthen the monitoring of students’ infection symptoms.

In addition, Sichuan Institute of Technology, Xinyang Aviation Service School in Henan Province, and Zhejiang College of Tongji University have also stepped up their response to the epidemic.

Some students said: “I’m a little scared, there are people in the school who have two sexes now…” “People who live in the dormitory are also afraid of the sun, I heard that there are many suns in the school.”

Another teacher revealed: “The school has already been infected in a large area, and I also have a headache and sore throat, but what can I do? Students can ask for leave when they are sick, but you can’t!”

A netizen in the medical field posted a video saying: “Recently, there are quite a lot of people in Eryang. After returning from the Qingdao Pharmaceutical Fair, a quarter of the people on business trips have Yang.”

A front-line doctor confirmed on social media that although there was no official report, after the “May 1st” holiday, “two positive” patients appeared in hospitals all over the country, and in some places there were even intensive infections.

Recently, several members of the Standing Committee of the Politburo, including Xi Jinping and Wang Huning, went out for inspections and all wore masks. The outside world suspected that the epidemic in China had spread on a large scale.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/Editor in charge: Wen Hui)