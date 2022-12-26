Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, December 25th Topic: Show your skills in building a strong agricultural country – General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central Rural Work Conference sparked enthusiastic responses

The Central Rural Work Conference was held in Beijing from December 23rd to 24th. General Secretary Xi Jinping attended the meeting and delivered an important speech, making strategic arrangements for comprehensively promoting rural revitalization and accelerating the construction of a strong agricultural country.

All parts of the country earnestly study and understand the spirit of the Central Rural Work Conference. Everyone said that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech clarified the goals, tasks, strategic priorities and main directions of the “three rural” work at present and in the future, which has very important guiding significance. We must work hard to do a good job in the “three rural” tasks that focus on rural revitalization, vigorously promote the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, and work hard to speed up the construction of a strong agricultural country.

Make full efforts to speed up the construction of a strong agricultural country

Entering the agricultural machinery warehouse of Yongsheng Agricultural Machinery Cooperative in Jixian County, Shuangyashan City, Heilongjiang Province, all kinds of agricultural machinery such as high-horsepower tractors have made great contributions to this year’s bumper grain harvest, and all of them have been put into storage after maintenance.

Liu Mingkun, chairman of the cooperative, said with a smile: “This year we planted more than 20,000 mu of soybeans. Through the combination of improved seeds, good methods and good opportunities, the average yield per mu is more than 400 catties.”

“General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that a strong agricultural country is the foundation of a strong modern socialist country. Meeting the needs of the people for a better life, achieving high-quality development, and consolidating the foundation of national security are all inseparable from agricultural development. This makes us farmers very excited.” Liu Mingkun said that next year, advanced agricultural machinery and planting technology will be introduced to provide more farmers with socialized production trusteeship services, reduce agricultural production costs, and increase food production.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that it is necessary to rely on the two-wheel drive of science and technology and reform to accelerate the construction of a strong agricultural country.

In Sanya, Hainan, on the coast of the South China Sea, breeding researchers from all over the country are constantly walking from the field to the laboratory. In the past few days, Peng Jun, the dean of the National Institute of Southern Breeding of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, led the team to carry out research, and at the same time frequently went to various test bases to meet the needs.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping proposed to accelerate the realization of self-reliance and self-improvement in high-level agricultural science and technology. This greatly encourages us.” Peng Jun said that the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences is integrating the resources of the whole academy and innovating its operating mechanism to support the construction of “Southern Silicon Valley”. National food security, national nutrition and health and other major needs, focusing on major basic agricultural scientific issues and cutting-edge breeding technology to continue research.

In Xiaoxinji Township, Mengcheng County, Bozhou City, Anhui Province, winter wheat is growing well in the contiguous fields. Last year, Mengcheng County explored a new reform model of “one village, two cropping areas” and divided the cultivated land of each village into a transfer farming area and a self-cultivation farming area. Farmers who continue to farm land operate in the “self-cultivation area”, while large households operate in the “transfer area” Carry out scale operation.

Zhang Chaoyang, Secretary of the Party Committee of Xiaoxinji Township, said that to deepen rural reform, we must continue to handle the main line of the relationship between farmers and land. “Through the implementation of ‘one village, two cropping areas’, a group of large grain growers have been cultivated. The reform also fully respected the wishes of the villagers, allowing some villagers to retain their land, and increased the average income per mu by about 50 yuan through agricultural socialization service projects.”

Zhang Chaoyang said that in 2023, while continuing to promote the reform of “one village, two cropping areas”, he will also focus on cultivating professional farmers, and strengthen the income guarantee for new agricultural management entities from the policy level, so that farmers can share more in the reform. results.

Effectively guarantee the stable and safe supply of food and important agricultural products

“Ensuring a stable and safe supply of food and important agricultural products is always the top priority in building a strong agricultural country,” General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized.

At the construction site of a thousand acres of high-standard farmland in Shexia Village, Huangqiao Town, Jishui County, Jiangxi Province, although the weather is getting colder, it is a busy and hot scene. Machinery is stripping the topsoil back and forth in the field, and workers are busy building irrigation and drainage channels.

Zeng Fazhi, deputy secretary of the Party branch of Shexia Village, who was coordinating the construction progress on the site, introduced that the construction of high-standard farmland has allowed the villagers to taste the sweetness. loss.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that all permanent basic farmland should be gradually built into high-standard farmland, which made us more confident.” Zeng Fazhi said that the construction of new high-standard farmland planned for 2022 has been fully started, and the next step will be to speed up the progress of the project and ensure quality assurance The project will be completed and put into use before next year’s spring plowing.

Over the past 10 years, Huang Taocui, the chief expert of the rapeseed industry system of Chongqing Agriculture and Rural Committee, who has been taking root in the field to cultivate fine rapeseed varieties, has developed a new rapeseed variety Qingyou No. 3. The yield per mu can reach 200 kilograms and the oil content is 49.96%.

“To achieve results in the revitalization of the seed industry and firmly hold the leading varieties in our own hands, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s request is a huge motivation for scientific researchers.” Huang Taocui said, we will continue to work hard next Work hard, work hard, and strive to breed high-yielding, high-oil, early-maturing rapeseed varieties that are suitable for machine harvesting, and strive to make farmers more ambitious.

Agricultural machinery operators detract from field “handling”, grain dryers at full power, closed grain transport vehicles shuttle back and forth, and intelligent storage equipment real-time monitoring… This year’s grain harvest season, in Xiajin County, Dezhou City, Shandong Province, revolves around the entire industry of grain production The chains are compact and interlocking.

“Food saving is equal to increasing production and ensuring food security. In accordance with the requirements of the general secretary, efforts must be made at both ends of increasing production and reducing losses, and continue to deepen various actions for food conservation.” Sha Shuhong, secretary of the Xiajin County Party Committee, said that saving food and reducing losses is both In the field, also in storage and transportation, dining table workshop. Xiajin County will further promote the integrated reform of the whole chain of “collection, storage, transportation, plus consumption” to save grain and reduce losses, realize equal emphasis on increasing income and reducing expenditure, and help stabilize China‘s rice bowl.

Strive to build a livable, business-friendly and beautiful village

Counting nine winters, the Pamir Plateau in the western border of the motherland, the wind is bitter, and the dripping water turns into ice. Li Wenjuan, Secretary of the Party Committee of Bulunkou Township, Akto County, Xinjiang, has been busy these days leading her colleagues to think about “new methods” for industrial development next year.

Bulunkou Township is a typical frontier township and a pastoral township. The township’s industry mainly relies on yaks and tourism.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the issue of increasing farmers’ income, and requires that we do everything possible to broaden the channels for farmers to increase their income and become rich.” Li Wenjuan said that in the coming year, we will work hard on the in-depth integration of yaks and tourism. On the one hand, we will make the yak cooperative bigger and stronger. Make a fuss about yaks and adopt yaks, extend the industrial chain, and make the pockets of ordinary people more bulging.

Walking into Sanle Village, Dongshan Town, Xuanwei City, Yunnan Province, the roads in the village are clean and tidy, every household has a neat small vegetable garden, and livestock and poultry are also raised in captivity. In the past, chickens and ducks walked everywhere in the village, haystacks and manure piles were everywhere, and the environment was dirty and messy.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that building a livable, business-friendly and beautiful countryside is the proper meaning of a strong agricultural country.” Ye Xujun, deputy secretary of the Xuanwei Municipal Party Committee, said that in order to guide the development of rural areas to be harmonious and livable, the local government will promote rural greening and beautification projects according to local conditions. Relying on villagers’ self-government measures such as village rules and regulations, appraisals, etc., let villagers actively participate in the construction of a harmonious and beautiful countryside.

Ye Xujun said that it is necessary to carry out normalized management of the living environment, carry out standard assessment, star rating and listing management, and create high-quality demonstration villages, beautiful villages, and green and beautiful villages.

The winter sun shines in through the glass windows, and a dozen children listen to the picture book stories quietly. This is a “picture book drifting” activity being held by Quzici School in Quzici Town, Miluo City, Hunan Province. Various types of books “drifted” from the county to the children of this rural school.

Chu Jun, director of the Miluo Education and Sports Bureau, said that General Secretary Xi Jinping proposed to let farmers live a modern and civilized life on the spot, which makes us very confident that rural education will get better and better.

He introduced that Miluo focused on improving the conditions for running rural boarding schools, investing 120 million yuan to build 30 standardized township school sports fields. In the next step, Miluo City will further increase investment to improve the level of rural boarding schools and improve related supporting facilities. At the same time, the policy is tilted towards front-line teachers in rural areas to further improve the quality of running schools in rural areas.

