Home » Tsègan prayed for “peace and living together in Togo” – TOGOTOPNEWS
News

Tsègan prayed for “peace and living together in Togo” – TOGOTOPNEWS

by admin
Tsègan prayed for “peace and living together in Togo” – TOGOTOPNEWS

The President of the National Assembly, Yawa Tsègan took part, this Sunday, April 23, 2023, in a Eucharistic celebration at the parish of Our Lady of the Redemption of Bè-Klikamé in Lomé.

It was a prelude to the celebration of the 63rd anniversary of Togo’s accession to international sovereignty. “We prayed for peace, security and living together in our country, implored God’s protection on His Excellency Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President of the Republic, and entrusted to the Lord the entire Togolese nation as well as the activities included in the program for the celebration of April 27”, published the number 2 of the Republic on its Facebook page.

She also appreciated the “tangible progress made” by Togo. “We are determined to work for an even brighter future for all Togolese,” she promised.

The President of the National Assembly led an official delegation made up of parliamentarians and members of the government such as, among others, the Minister of State and in charge of territorial administration, Payadowa Boukpessi.

Atha Assan

See also  "That doctor is not vaccinated": the Asfo suspends him, 1,300 patients forced to change doctors

You may also like

Yesterday, on World Book Day, the survey report...

WDH/OVERALL ROUNDUP: Ukraine wants military aid tenfold

Hit 3 cars in Bolu, fled the scene...

This is the maximum age that dogs grow

Market leadership relinquished: Tesla competitor BYD overtakes VW...

ATATÜRK

Millonarios tied 1-1 with Unión Magdalena

The portal website of Jinan Municipal Government focuses...

Search for Lilliair: Politician makes fun of empty...

Independence Cup: the two known finalists!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy