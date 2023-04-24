Tsègan prayed for “peace and living together in Togo” – TOGOTOPNEWS

The President of the National Assembly, Yawa Tsègan took part, this Sunday, April 23, 2023, in a Eucharistic celebration at the parish of Our Lady of the Redemption of Bè-Klikamé in Lomé.

It was a prelude to the celebration of the 63rd anniversary of Togo’s accession to international sovereignty. “We prayed for peace, security and living together in our country, implored God’s protection on His Excellency Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President of the Republic, and entrusted to the Lord the entire Togolese nation as well as the activities included in the program for the celebration of April 27”, published the number 2 of the Republic on its Facebook page.

She also appreciated the “tangible progress made” by Togo. “We are determined to work for an even brighter future for all Togolese,” she promised.

The President of the National Assembly led an official delegation made up of parliamentarians and members of the government such as, among others, the Minister of State and in charge of territorial administration, Payadowa Boukpessi.

Atha Assan