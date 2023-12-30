Tsinghua University gradually realizes normalized opening of campus

Tsinghua University to Increase Campus Visits and Open High-Quality Educational Resources to Society

In an effort to promote greater interaction with the public, Tsinghua University has announced plans to gradually increase the number of daily campus visits on weekends and holidays. Starting from 2024, the number of daily reservations for campus visits will increase to more than 12,000, a 50% increase from previous levels. Additionally, the university will explore the possibility of opening the campus on weekdays, as it moves towards the normalized opening of the campus.

As part of the new measures, the reservation time slots for Tsinghua Open Day will be adjusted to 8:00 to 11:00 and 13:00 to 16:00. The university also aims to optimize the way vehicles enter the school, strengthen the management of school gate areas, and reduce congestion and long queues to enhance the overall visitor experience.

Furthermore, Tsinghua University will open up a series of high-quality educational resources on the campus to the general public. This includes organizing off-campus audiences to watch various performances and participate in activities such as “open art classes”, as well as opening exhibitions in the school history museum, art museum, and science museum to the public. The university also plans to conduct academic lectures, special tours, art salons, and other special activities to engage the public.

In addition, various sports venues will be further opened up to the public, with continuous optimization of the ways for people outside the school to participate in sports activities.

These initiatives are part of Tsinghua University’s efforts to increase engagement with the public and provide access to its wealth of educational and cultural resources. The university aims to create a more open and inclusive environment that fosters greater community involvement.

The announcement has been well received and is seen as a positive step towards strengthening ties with the broader community. The university envisions these measures as a way to promote a greater exchange of knowledge and ideas, and to enrich the cultural and educational experiences of all those who visit the campus.

(Reported by He Rui, Edited by Meng Zhu and Bao Congying)

