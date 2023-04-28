TSJE inaugurates Electoral Diffusion Center for Sunday

Asuncion, National Radio.-The Superior Court of Electoral Justice inaugurated this Thursday the Electoral Dissemination Center, a space dedicated to keeping the accredited press and communication media updated on the development of the electoral process on April 30. Present at the event were the ministers of the TSJE, Jorge Bogarín González (president), Cesar Rossel (vice president) and Jaime Bestard (member), accompanied by the members of the Special Commission for the Implementation of Technology for the Voting and Scrutiny System,

The president of the TSJE, Minister Jorge Bogarín González, pointed out in the act that “everyone must and can become a witness of the electoral process, therefore as a guarantor. It forces us to be predisposed to be the first source of information of interest to public opinion”. He congratulated the journalists on the occasion of Journalist’s Day, a commemoration held on Wednesday, April 26.

“It is our obligation to take care of our democracy, we build it day by day and we will do it hand in hand with all of you,” said Minister Bogarín González.

On the other hand, the vice president of the TSJE, Minister Cesar Rossel, expressed that the video broadcast during the inaugural act helps all sectors “to know the work of the institution, we are not just organizers of elections, we have fundamental officials for the entire process in where the Electoral Justice is involved. We feel that our colleagues feel part of the work and that gives strength to the Paraguayan electoral system”.

Minister Jaime Bestard thanked the presence of the media that accompanied the opening of the Electoral Dissemination Center, greeting the members of international missions present at the event. “To the officials, the magistrates, I think we are ready for the big party on April 30. I believe that the Paraguayan people prepared and developed an important civic formation, a moment where they must express their will, an idea that the three members of the TSJE share, ”he said.

During the act, an audiovisual material was broadcast where, in addition to the logistical work carried out by various departments, the different tasks carried out on a day-to-day basis by the Electoral Justice were announced, such as training sessions on the electoral process, on Accessible Voting , inscriptions in the Permanent Civic Registry and instructions on Political Financing.

Source: TSJE.