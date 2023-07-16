Tsunami Warning Issued in Alaska After Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake

Tsunami Warning Issued After 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Southern Coast of Alaska

(CNN) – A tsunami warning has been issued following a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck off the southern coast of Alaska late on Saturday. The earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 21 kilometers, hit offshore approximately 89 kilometers southwest of Sand Point, Alaska at around 2:48 am ET. The Alert Center of the United States tsunami reported the occurrence of the quake.

Initially triggering a brief tsunami warning for areas near the Aleutian Islands in Alaska, stretching from Unimak Pass to Kennedy Entry, the warning was then revised to a tsunami advisory. However, there is no imminent tsunami threat to other Pacific coasts in the United States and Canada, according to an advisory.

In addition to the earthquake, the Alaska Volcano Observatory has issued a threat advisory for the Shishaldin volcano. On Saturday, the volcano emitted a plume of ash, as confirmed through a social media post by the observatory. Currently, a “watch” has been placed on the Shishaldin volcano. The observatory has reported an increase in seismic tremor aptitudes since approximately 5 pm local time.

This story is actively developing and any new information will be provided as updates become available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

