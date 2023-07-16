Home » Tsunami Warning Issued in Alaska After Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake
News

Tsunami Warning Issued in Alaska After Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake

by admin
Tsunami Warning Issued in Alaska After Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake

Tsunami Warning Issued After 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Southern Coast of Alaska

(CNN) – A tsunami warning has been issued following a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck off the southern coast of Alaska late on Saturday. The earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 21 kilometers, hit offshore approximately 89 kilometers southwest of Sand Point, Alaska at around 2:48 am ET. The Alert Center of the United States tsunami reported the occurrence of the quake.

Initially triggering a brief tsunami warning for areas near the Aleutian Islands in Alaska, stretching from Unimak Pass to Kennedy Entry, the warning was then revised to a tsunami advisory. However, there is no imminent tsunami threat to other Pacific coasts in the United States and Canada, according to an advisory.

In addition to the earthquake, the Alaska Volcano Observatory has issued a threat advisory for the Shishaldin volcano. On Saturday, the volcano emitted a plume of ash, as confirmed through a social media post by the observatory. Currently, a “watch” has been placed on the Shishaldin volcano. The observatory has reported an increase in seismic tremor aptitudes since approximately 5 pm local time.

This story is actively developing and any new information will be provided as updates become available.

See also  From Rixi to Leo: here are the eight deputy ministers of the Meloni government

You may also like

Sunday Rai Sport (Web and Play) 16 July...

Bagadó: work begins on the boardwalk over the...

Archaeologists discover unknown ancient city in Spain »...

Increase in Fosalud night consultations in Salvadoran territory

Young man from Villanueva died in a tragic...

Stood 30 kilos of cocaine in Rome, arrested...

Nitrogen heat wave in the USA with unprecedented...

Stay Prepared: Surviving the Deadly Heat Waves Sweeping...

Inter: Lautaro ‘energy recovered, I’m so hungry for...

One of the men found dead in Los...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy