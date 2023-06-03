Home » Doskozil or Babler – Waiting for the result: “Like the Christ Child”
Doskozil or Babler – Waiting for the result: “Like the Christ Child”

Doskozil or Babler – Waiting for the result: “Like the Christ Child”

Hans Peter Doskozil or Andreas Babler: One of the two should lead the SPÖ in the next National Council election. Now the SPÖ members have to wait for the result. “It’s like with the Christ Child, it’s no use looking through the keyhole for hours,” says Andreas Schieder, head of the SPÖ delegation in the EU Parliament, in a krone.tv interview at the party conference in Linz.

