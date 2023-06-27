Tuluá Hospital recovers physically and financially

The Rubén Cruz Vélez de Tuluá municipal hospital now has a renovated emergency room, offices, clinics, sanitary batteries and other spaces necessary for patient care.

“We have achieved the expansion of the hospital and in this way ostensibly improve health care in the municipality, this is one more phase of those we have been in since the beginning of the government where we have improved all the services provided by this health home, with spaces dignified and comfortable for patients, companions, medical and administrative staff”, said Mayor John Jairo Gómez Aguirre during the delivery of the works at the care center.

During the tour to the renovated emergency room, the manager of this care center, Stella Tafur Guerrero, highlighted the importance of having modern and healthy spaces that comply with current regulations.

“We have been working hard to have a better hospital today, not only with the remodeling of the emergency area but also the administrative part and outpatient consultation,” said Tafur Guerrero.

Mayor Gómez Aguirre said that during his government the Rubén Cruz Vélez Hospital has not only been transformed in its infrastructure but also in the administrative and financial part.

Finance

According to information from the Tuluá Mayor’s Office, the previous municipal administration handed over the hospital with a large budget deficit that had it on the brink of closure. “Today we no longer have that problem, today the hospital achieved financial balance and has been recognized nationally for its growth and management,” said the Tulueño president.

