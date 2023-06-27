the hub of outdoor sports – Sport Marketing News

Passion, competence, teamwork, collaboration with athletes and attention to sustainability are the values ​​through which Salomon inspires people to “unleash the best version of themselves”. The level of experience in outdoor sports does not matter, from hiking, to ski mountaineering, to trail running #TomorrowIsYours. It is for this reason that it is essential to always establish new and important collaborations to get closer to the territory and local communities through the right partners.

In this direction in 2023 the cooperation with the Cortina Foundationthe Ampezzo institution that collects the legacy of the 2021 Alpine Ski World Championships, with the synergy of Veneto Region, Province of Belluno, Municipality of Cortina, Hoteliers Association, Cortina Skiworld Consortium and Sci Club Cortinawho have decided to work jointly in the promotion and services to support the area in view of the major “outdoor” sporting events involving the Ampezzo area.

‘’Over the years we have created a platform capable of bringing together valuable partners, contributing to the development and synergistic growth of the territory by offering a unique showcase for those brands like Salomon that share our values ​​and objectives. Ours is a platform capable of activating synergies that go beyond the events we organize by creating a single common thread with all the initiatives involving the Ampezzo basin and the Belluno area, thus contributing to conveying positive messages of inclusion, sustainability and well-being. All elements that are the basis of a winning strategy for everyone with long-term prospects and international reachle”, emphasizes the President of the Cortina Foundation Stefano Longo.

Ilaria Cestonaro, Salomon IT marketing manager, he has declared: “The collaboration with the Cortina Foundation adds to the activities that we increasingly promote in local areas. In a world that tends to favor and support superficial and ephemeral connections, we have chosen to embrace the power to reconnect in a meaningful way with others and ourselves, recognizing in the Ampezzo locality, excellence of the outdoor world, the ideal context for expressing the values ​​that represent it are more authentic. The closeness of people to nature will also guide us in this new adventure with the hope that it will be increasingly profitable and collaborative.a”.

The ribbon cutting of Salomon’s collaboration, with the role of technical sponsorand Fondazione Cortina took place last April on the occasion of the second edition of theAlpinathlon, that is, the duathlon (running and ski mountaineering) organized in collaboration with the Alpine Army Command. This event, in addition to the sporting value, wanted to celebrate the mountain, its most iconic sports and, above all, the soldiers specialized in operating on the reliefs.

Another important event in which Salomon and the Cortina Foundation collaborated again was the Lavaredo Ultra Trail. Among the appointments on the agenda at La Cooperativa Cortina was a participated shoe test, useful for getting to know and try out all the SS23 novelties, and a meeting with the Salomon ambassadors who for the occasion offered their advice on running techniques, speaking in particular of the motor attitude which must be modified according to the type of terrain and slope.

Finally, on Saturday 30 September, the Delicious Trail Dolomiti in one of the richest places in history and nature of Cortina d’Ampezzo and the Dolomites. The pride of the event is the enhancement of the food and wine aspect and for this reason Salomon and the Cortina Foundation will participate with a dedicated team, various activities in the area and an exclusive area in the center where the gadgets of the day will also be distributed.

