Tragedy on the highway, worker from Spezia dies. The ladder truck of his truck touched the overpass

Tragedy on the highway, worker from Spezia dies. The ladder truck of his truck touched the overpass

La Spezia, 27 June 2023 – Fatal accident, this afternoon, around 4 pm, on the Autocisa road, between the Fornovo and Borgotaro junctions, in the Parma area. To lose one’s life 55 year old worker from La Spezia.

According to an initial reconstruction by the Parma traffic police, the man he had just finished checking some viaducts along the A15 on behalf of the company he worked for and was returning home aboard his lorry, when presumably the truck’s ladder truck touched the A15 overpass and the vehicle overturned on the driver’s side.

The worker died instantly. The stretch of highway was closed for a couple of hours in the direction of La Spezia, to allow firefighters to extract the body of the 55-year-old and then remove the truck.

