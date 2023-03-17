Tomorrow we take the field and consequently today is the day of the conferences. The words of the opposing coach: Stefano Pioli

Stephen Pioli he is ready for the next championship match and knows very well that his team must reverse the course of action in the last two outings with a draw and a defeat. The match against Udinese can help revive the Lombards after the bitter draw at San Siro with Salernitana. Let’s not waste any more time and analyze the statements of the coach who leads the Rossoneri. Here you are Pioli’s press conference on the eve of coach Sottil’s match against the bianconeri.

“We know our opponents, they are a physical team, play quickly on the attackers. We will need great determination. Ibra is fine. When we made the list he wasn’t able to play, so it’s quiet. Ibra is Ibra, she wants to play them all and help her teammates. He doesn’t have 90 minutes in his legs yet. We’ll see what choices I’ll make Rebic or Origi can also play.”

“Leao is training very well, he is serene and determined in trying to improve his performance. I’m sure that Leao is and remains an important point of reference for our offensive phase, also because he, even if he doesn’t score, keeps the opposing defenses apprehensive. The team is fine. I always have to field the best team. We have to win tomorrow.”

“We’re not playing with an extra defender. Even when we were playing a four-man, the right full-back followed the opponent’s full-back and our right-back was central, making a three-man defence. The important thing is to continue to command matches. We’ll go back to four when it’s needed to face certain teams. The important thing is to play well“.

How did you see the team after Salernitana? See also Bombs in Liverpool bombing in England may contain ball bearings or cause major damage

“There was disappointment the next morning, but I like this: I’m happy when the team has the same sensations as me. Then I saw determination and concentration for the next race”.

The press conference of the coach of the Devil ends. Quickly changing the subject, lately there has also been talk of Arnautovic and usual Nzola. We’ll see what happens. But it doesn’t end there. The Retegui case: the latest news <<

March 17, 2023 (change March 17, 2023 | 2:49 pm)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

