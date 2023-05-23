Tumor removed with minimally invasive surgery in Bari – Puglia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, MAY 23 – Thanks to a complex surgery, performed with a minimally invasive technique, the general surgery team with an oncological focus at the “John Paul II” Cancer Institute in Bari, led by Aurelio Costa, has a large rectal tumor was removed and diagnosed in a 55-year-old woman. The surgeons of the Bari Irccs intervened laparoscopically, making five small skin incisions, all less than a centimetre. A few hours after the operation the patient was already able to move, she immediately regained intestinal function and soon resumed eating regularly. Seven days after the operation she was discharged and returned home. The rapid recovery, explains the Cancer Institute in a note, “was also possible thanks to the application of the Eras protocol, Enhanced recovery after surgery, which provides for adequate preparation of the patient before and after intervention, with recommended diet and physical activity”.



“The patient – continues the institute – returned home in a week, with no more pain, with the complete resolution of the symptoms she had reported at the time of hospitalization”. “The choice of minimally invasive surgical techniques – says the director general of the institute, Alessandro Delle Donne – guarantees a rapid post-operative course, with extremely short hospitalization times”. “All of this has undoubted advantages for the patient and meets the criteria of cost-effectiveness and efficiency that we are required to meet as a public administration. This is why – he concludes – a good page on healthcare, which reconciles surgical results, economy, health and patient well-being”. (HANDLE).

