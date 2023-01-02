There are three young people arrested as part of the investigation for the attempted murder of Robert Bembothe 20-year-old massacred with stabs and brass knuckles in Mercogliano in the province of Avellino after a fight at the end of the New Year’s Eve party in a local area.

The first to end up under house arrest was Daniel Sciarrillo aged 28, a few hours later two other young men turned themselves in, Luke Sciarrillo Daniel’s brother e Nico Iannuzziboth little more than 20 years old (defended by the lawyer Gaetano Aufiero), now hunted by the agents of the Avellino flying squad, who were on their trail after hearing the testimonies of the victim’s friends present at the time of the attack.

