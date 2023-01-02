Home Sports the story of the Scorpion from the 500 to the 124 – Video Gazzetta.it
Founded in 1949 by Carlo Abarth in Bologna, the house with the Scorpion has worked on Fiat models over the years, preparing and developing them in a sporting key. The 500 Abarth, one of its most recognizable models, was born in 1957: numerous technical modifications were made to increase performance. In 1960 the Bolognese house became the official Fiat racing department, while in 1971 it entered the world of rallies with the 124 Abarth. The most extreme elaboration is perhaps the Biposto version of the 500 Abarth, with 190 horsepower and no rear seats. The journey of the Scorpion brand, spanning over 70 years, leads us today to look at the world of electricity.
