Home World Usa, actor Jeremy Renner overwhelmed by snow in Nevada: he is in serious condition
World

Usa, actor Jeremy Renner overwhelmed by snow in Nevada: he is in serious condition

by admin
Usa, actor Jeremy Renner overwhelmed by snow in Nevada: he is in serious condition

American actor Jeremy Renner, two-time Academy Award nominee and known for his role as “Hawkeye” in Marvel’s Avengers, is in serious condition after an accident while shoveling snow. His agent declared this to the US media, without going into details but suggesting that the actor, who will turn 52 in a few days, was overwhelmed by the snow, which had fallen abundantly in the mountainous regions of the United States.

“His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,” the officer added. Renner was nominated for Academy Awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor for his roles in “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” He has also played the role of Clint Barton, also known as the superhero Hawkeye, in several Marvel films and a recent miniseries.

Renner owns a property near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, an area near Reno, Nevada that has been affected by the snowstorms of the past few weeks. He recently posted on social media about severe weather conditions in the Lake Tahoe area, which borders California and Nevada and is a popular ski resort. On Dec. 13, Renner tweeted a photo of a car buried in snow with the caption, “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke.”

See also  Why does the reopening of communication lines between North Korea and South Korea affect the geometry?

You may also like

Xinhua All Media + 丨 Conspiring for regional...

Iran, died of torture 30 year old who...

Conspiring for regional development and jointly writing a...

Kyiv was attacked again Zelensky promised to retaliate...

Ukraine latest news. 007 Denmark: Putin is in...

Embark on a new journey and create new...

Australia, too many algae on the hull of...

World Weekly ｜ This year in the United...

Mexico, assault on a prison: 14 dead and...

Central Meteorological Observatory: There are smog and haze...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy