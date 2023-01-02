American actor Jeremy Renner, two-time Academy Award nominee and known for his role as “Hawkeye” in Marvel’s Avengers, is in serious condition after an accident while shoveling snow. His agent declared this to the US media, without going into details but suggesting that the actor, who will turn 52 in a few days, was overwhelmed by the snow, which had fallen abundantly in the mountainous regions of the United States.

“His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,” the officer added. Renner was nominated for Academy Awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor for his roles in “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” He has also played the role of Clint Barton, also known as the superhero Hawkeye, in several Marvel films and a recent miniseries.

Renner owns a property near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, an area near Reno, Nevada that has been affected by the snowstorms of the past few weeks. He recently posted on social media about severe weather conditions in the Lake Tahoe area, which borders California and Nevada and is a popular ski resort. On Dec. 13, Renner tweeted a photo of a car buried in snow with the caption, “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke.”