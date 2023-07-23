Twitter could change its name to “X” soon with a branding change, says Elon Musk

It’s always hard to tell when Elon Musk is he serious or not, which is why we cannot exclude that he was not joking when he reported that he wanted to change the name and branding Of Twitter in “X” starting next week.

A few hours ago, Musk started reporting on Twitter that he wants to change the branding of the social media and turn it into “X“, a letter that also occurs in other of his companies, such as SpaceX, but also with X.com which was the first name of Paypal and other similar examples. “Soon we may have to say goodbye to the Twitter brand and, gradually, also to all the birds,” wrote Elon Musk in a sibylline message.

“If we find a good enough X logo tonight, we could then spread it around the world tomorrow,” he wrote shortly after the other message. Others followed related tweetssuch as “Deus X”, which also takes up a real videogame passion of his, and fueling the online discussion on this alleged name change.

Elon Musk and the clues about the possible Twitter name change

Later, as reported by The Verge, Musk took part in a Twitter Spaces session titled “No one talk until we summon Elon Musk“, during which the entrepreneur remained silent for over an hour before starting to speak for confirm a willingness to change Twitter’s name to X.

“We will blow the Twitter logo off the building with a blowtorch,” Musk said, among other things. An idea of ​​the new possible logo it also emerged from a video re-posted by Musk but originally created by Sawyer Merritt, who allegedly offered his “X” to the cause, apparently meeting favor with the Twitter boss.

It’s not easy to say whether this is real or just another of Elon Musk’s historic trolls, but considering that the Twitter takeover itself also went through similar crazy phases before becoming downright real, we can’t rule anything out.

