Two 16-year-olds seriously injured in a quad accident in Prambachkirchen

The serious accident happened around 5 p.m. in Oberfreunddorf. Two 16-year-olds were driving a four-wheeled vehicle with a loading platform when it left the road and crashed into a garage wall without braking.

The two young people from the Eferding district had to be freed from the wreckage by the fire brigade. They are likely to have sustained “serious injuries”. In addition to the police, fire brigade and ambulance, the ambulance and the emergency doctor helicopter were also deployed. The injured were taken to the Wels Clinic and Linz Accident Hospital, the State Police Directorate informed in the evening.

The vehicle should not have been approved for traffic. However, the police could not confirm this. Investigations into the cause of the accident were still ongoing.

The article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Localization: The serious accident happened in a settlement area in Oberfreunddorf.

