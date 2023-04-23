Serie A – The slow motion of Juventus-Naples: Gatti hits Kvaratskhelia, missing the red card

Relive with us all the controversial episodes of the match between Juventus and Napoli, valid for the 31st day of Serie A, refereed by Mr. Fabbri. Borderline tackling, penalties awarded or denied, fouls not called and cards deserved or not. Here’s everything relevant that happened in the current match at the Allianz Stadium.

Leaderboards and achievements

A league Raspadori in the 93rd minute, Napoli triumphs! 1-0 to Juventus 3 HOURS AGO

The LIVE slow motion of Juventus-Naples

Minute 31: Gatti hits Kvaratskhelia in the face outside the Juventus area, a gesture that evidently appears voluntary. The referee does not detect the foul, a mistake by the Var who does not call him back to the monitor. Red card situation for violent conduct.

Minute 83: Juventus goal disallowed. Di Maria starts in a regular position before going on goal, but the Var calls Fabbri to review a do it at the beginning of the action by Milik on Lobotka. Just cancel the goal.

Minute 91: second goal disallowed to Juventus: Chiesa serves in the center for Vlahovic who runs the net from close by. Chiesa’s assist arrives with the ball already over the baseline.

Minute 93: Napoli goal. Raspadori scores the winning goal for the Neapolitans, Juventus claims for a alleged foul on Cuadrado in the opposite penalty area. The Colombian makes light contact with Juan Jesus and slides to the ground, but the Brazilian’s foot is planted on the ground.

The referee team

FABBRI Referee

Lineman 1 PAGLIARDINI

Lineman 2 SCARPA

Fourth Man MAXIMUM

WAS AURELIANO

Assistant VAR PEZZUTO

FIFA, Collina explains the Semi-automatic Offside

A league Milan-Lecce 2-0, report cards: Leao still star performer, Bennacer did well 3 HOURS AGO