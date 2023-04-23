Home » Sudan, the great escape from Khartoum. EU mission to rescue civilians
Sudan, the great escape from Khartoum. EU mission to rescue civilians

A large military evacuation mission coordination between European states has rescued hundreds of French, Italian, Spanish and citizens with other passports who had been stuck in Khartoum for nine days due to street-to-street fighting between army loyalists and a rebel militia. Italy participated with some C-130 military transport planes and with a contingent of special forces and brought about one hundred and forty Italians to safety, plus some Swiss and Vatican citizens – for practical reasons the seats available on the planes were not distributed according to nationality, but according to the order of arrival: if a Spanish plane was ready to take off, it could take on board Italian citizens and vice versa, defense sources explain…

