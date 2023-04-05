Home World Kai Haverc can’t live without sweets | Sport
The German football player revealed that he is a big lover of sweets and that he has to eat sweets during the game.

Source: Profimedia

Chelsea football player When Haverc he does not hide that he is a lover of sweets, and that they are not a problem for him as a professional athlete. Athletes usually take care of their diet and try to live as healthy as possible in order to prolong their careers and contribute to their performance on the field. The young German does not practice such a lifestyle, according to him, he cannot do without sweets and feels bad when he does not consume at least some sweets. He even hired a nutritionist who would find him a diet suitable for a professional football player, but that cooperation did not last long.

“I’m completely crazy about sugar and can’t live without chocolates, candies and the like. Last summer I hired a nutritionist to eat like a ‘professional’, but it didn’t go according to plan at all, I didn’t feel good at all with that diet. After half a year, I quit his job and started eating gummies again at halftime of games. Now I feel great and full of energy again. It’s just how my body works,” said Haverc.

The Chelsea star didn’t exactly have a season to remember in the period when he was paying attention to his diet, so he is back in a way that suits him. He also added that his teammates often look at him strangely when he opens a bag of candy in the locker room at halftime. According to him, he does not exaggerate and that way suits him because he feels better on the field.

“They can’t believe I’m doing it and they’re surprised every time I eat candy at halftime, but it gives me energy,” pointed out the German.

This season, Haverc played 37 games in all competitions and scored nine goals and one assist. He came to Chelsea at the end of the summer transfer window in 2020 for 80,000,000 euros and scored a goal for the Champions League trophy in the season after his arrival, so his transfer paid off immediately.

