Two authors “write under the stars” at the Attersee

The literature project “Writing under the Stars” is taking place for the third time. Usch Luhn and Silke Porath were selected and can each develop their creativity for 14 days in the middle of the landscape around Lake Attersee.

The Attersee-Traunsee Nature Park is the first region in Austria to be certified as a star park. It takes a stand against increasing light pollution and creates an inspiring environment for art and culture. It used to be Gustav Klimt, Gustav Mahler or Heimito von Doderer, today Gerhard Haderer, Paul Gulda or Kurt Palm seek peace and inspiration here.

In this environment, the Attersee-Attergau tourism association, in cooperation with the Weidinger bookshop in Seewalchen, invites you to the literature project “Writing under the stars” for the third time. Usch Luhn, who grew up in Styria, has traveled the country as the author of more than 100 children’s and youth books and read from her works. Her children’s book series “Ponyherz” will also be shown in cinemas in August. Silke Porath is an editor, PR consultant and writing trainer. In addition to her work as a holistic children, youth and family coach, she writes entertaining novels and has just published her first thriller “Mother’s Love”. The authors will be available for personal discussions at events.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

