Waldner Tecnologie Medicali Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3416/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 16687/2022 proposed by Waldner Tecnologie Medicali Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Tuscany Region, Emilia Romagna Region, Friuli Venezia Region Giulia, Autonomous Province of Bolzano and against Agilent Technologies Italia Spa.

Attachments:

Transposition act Waldner.pdf (PDF 0.62 Mb)

Ordinanza 3416_2023.pdf (PDF 1.68 Mb)

IstanzaWaldner signed.pdf (PDF 287.9 Kb)

Waldner – Motifs added – Emilia Romagna-signed.pdf (PDF 0.65 Mb)

Waldner – Attachment Motive – FVG-signed.pdf (PDF 0.64 Mb)

Waldner – Motifs added – Liguria-signed.pdf (PDF 0.65 Mb)

Waldner – Motifs added – Lombardia-signed.pdf (PDF 0.65 Mb)

Waldner – The motive behind the march – signed.pdf (PDF 0.64 Mb)

Waldner – Motifs added – Piemonte-signed.pdf (PDF 0.64 Mb)

Waldner – Reasons added – Provincia Bolzano-signed.pdf (PDF 0.64 Mb)

Waldner – Reasons added – Province of Trento-signed.pdf (PDF 0.65 Mb)

Waldner – Motifs added – Toscana-signed.pdf (PDF 0.65 Mb)

Waldner – Motifs added – Valle d’Aosta-signed.pdf (PDF 0.65 Mb)

