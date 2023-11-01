Two cars at a traffic light intersection with signs: Who has the right of way?

HomeLifeCar

By: Simon Mones

Split

Do you know the traffic rules well? We have prepared a tricky puzzle. Do you know who has the right of way here?

If you want to drive a car, you first have to go to school. Unfortunately, you forget some of the things you learned in driving school over time. And so traffic situations can arise again and again in which drivers are left with a puzzle. For example, if three vehicles are at an intersection without any signs. But traffic signs can also easily cause confusion, as another example shows.

Guessing the right of way: Who drives first?

Imagine the following situation. There are two cars at an intersection with traffic lights – one blue and one gray. Both have green. The blue vehicle wants to turn left and follow the bend in the priority road. The gray car wants to go straight. The white and red traffic sign is also attached to its traffic lights. This shows the driver that he must give way. Who has the right of way?

Who has the right of way here? © PantherMedia (montage)

Some drivers would guess a blue car, after all there is a give way sign on their traffic light. And the Right-before-left rule is not relevant here anyway. But it’s not quite that simple. Because several traffic rules come together here.

Mysterious traffic signs: Ten signs whose meaning is not clear to everyone

View photo series

Despite the give way sign: Blue car has to wait

Although the yield signs lead you to believe that the blue car has the right of way, this is wrong. In fact, the gray vehicle is allowed to drive first. But why is that so? It’s very simple: There is a clear pecking order in the road traffic regulations (StVO): the police instructions are at the top, followed by the traffic lights and only after that the traffic signs.

You can find even more exciting car topics in the free newsletter from our partner 24auto.de.

For the present example, this means that the traffic lights de facto override the traffic signs. These are important if the traffic lights fail. The blue car has to wait because those turning left have to give way to oncoming traffic, like Fines Catalog.org writes.

Share this: Facebook

X

