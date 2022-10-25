TARCENTO. Two cars collide, one ends up in a ditch. The road accident occurred on Tuesday 25 October along the state road 13 Pontebbana, near the hamlet of Collalto, in the municipal area of ​​Tarcento.

Due to causes under consideration by the Carabinieri of the Compagnia dei Cividale del Friuli, who intervened together with the firefighters, two vehicles collided at the height of a public exercise: the impact was violent, with one of the two cars ending its race in a roadside ditch. Two people were injured.

Sores sent the crew of an ambulance from Tarcento to the scene.

Two other people were injured in a car accident that took place in the early afternoon of Tuesday 25 October in Gemona del Friuli, in via Cavazzo. The collision involved a car and a truck.

The rescue, sent by the Sores central, arrived on the spot with an ambulance from Gemona del Friuli and the helicopter rescue.

One of the two injured people was flown to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine, in serious condition, but would not be in danger of life. The other person was transported by ambulance to the San Daniele del Friuli hospital for investigations.

On site the firefighters and the Gemona del Friuli detachment and the carabinieri of the Compagnia di Tolmezzo for surveys and investigations.