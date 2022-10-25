Home News Two cars collide in Tarcento, car against truck in Gemona: four injured
News

Two cars collide in Tarcento, car against truck in Gemona: four injured

by admin
Two cars collide in Tarcento, car against truck in Gemona: four injured

TARCENTO. Two cars collide, one ends up in a ditch. The road accident occurred on Tuesday 25 October along the state road 13 Pontebbana, near the hamlet of Collalto, in the municipal area of ​​Tarcento.

Due to causes under consideration by the Carabinieri of the Compagnia dei Cividale del Friuli, who intervened together with the firefighters, two vehicles collided at the height of a public exercise: the impact was violent, with one of the two cars ending its race in a roadside ditch. Two people were injured.

Sores sent the crew of an ambulance from Tarcento to the scene.

Two other people were injured in a car accident that took place in the early afternoon of Tuesday 25 October in Gemona del Friuli, in via Cavazzo. The collision involved a car and a truck.

The rescue, sent by the Sores central, arrived on the spot with an ambulance from Gemona del Friuli and the helicopter rescue.

One of the two injured people was flown to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine, in serious condition, but would not be in danger of life. The other person was transported by ambulance to the San Daniele del Friuli hospital for investigations.

On site the firefighters and the Gemona del Friuli detachment and the carabinieri of the Compagnia di Tolmezzo for surveys and investigations.

See also  Recovery, Cingolani: transition not free, will require sacrifices

You may also like

Belluno, early curfew to facilitate early morning workers

Migrants, stop of the Interior Ministry to NGOs

Six departments: Facilitate international business personnel exchanges under...

Debbie Harry: glory and life to the new...

Can’t tell the difference between East Station and...

He falls from the window of his house,...

Giorgia Meloni’s speech to the Chamber: the 10...

Civil Aviation University of China held a cadre...

School regeneration plan in Treviso: here are the...

A student in Zhejiang “shaves putty” to become...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy