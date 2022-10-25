The athletes of Sport Life Montebelluna win 15 world medals. In Albufeira, Portugal, they have just closed and the Italian national team has been able to count on the contribution of five members of the Treviso club chaired by Daniela Marcuzzo.

The absolute protagonist of the event was the 27-year-old Giammaria Roncato di Vedelago, for him three gold medals in the 4×100 mixed and 4×50 mixed mixed relays and in the 200 backstrokes where the Treviso champion set the world record for the master category 1. Furthermore, Roncato won a silver medal in the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay.

Who returns home with the most medals around his neck is Martina Villanova who is confirmed at the top of international swimming. The 32-year-old brings to Sernaglia della Battaglia the gold of the 4×100 mixed relay, the silver of the 1500 freestyle and the 4×50 mixed freestyle and 4×50 mixed relays. Also to be counted a bronze in the 4×50 sl relay.

In Castelfranco Veneto, Eleonora Ostani smiles, born in 1995, who has decided to take a few days of vacation in Portugal before returning. For her, a gold medal in the mixed 4×50 freestyle relay, two silver medals in the 4×50 mixed freestyle relay and 4×50 mixed freestyle relays and a bronze medal in the 4×50 freestyle relay. Thirty but now at home in Montebelluna is 25-year-old Anna Dobnik who contributed to her in third place in the 4×50 freestyle relay.

The Sport Life delegation that competed in the swimming world championships was also the 19-year-old Lorenzo Iannetti from Belluno who did not obtain medals but, given his young age, is only at the beginning of his international career. The five athletes were followed by the coach Laura Salvalaggio who for the occasion was also called up in blue as a federal coach.