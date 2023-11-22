Two dead after a vehicle explosion on the Rainbow Bridge that connects New York with Canada; FBI investigates – Univision 41 New York

Two dead after a vehicle explosion on the Rainbow Bridge that connects New York with Canada; FBI investigates

An explosion on the Rainbow Bridge, which connects New York with Canada, has left two dead. The vehicle that exploded was confirmed to have been a car bomb, according to reports from Univision 41 New York. The FBI is currently investigating the incident.

The San Diego Union-Tribune has released the first images of the aftermath of the car explosion on the US-Canada border. The explosion has sparked an alert in the United States, with concerns arising about whether it was a terrorist attack.

Univision News reports that the car explosion on the Rainbow Bridge is being thoroughly investigated by authorities in New York. Telemundo New York has also reported on the incident, adding to the widespread coverage of this tragic event.

This story is still developing. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones during this difficult time.

