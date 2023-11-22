Home » Two dead after a vehicle explosion on the Rainbow Bridge that connects New York with Canada; FBI investigates – Univision 41 New York
News

Two dead after a vehicle explosion on the Rainbow Bridge that connects New York with Canada; FBI investigates – Univision 41 New York

by admin
Two dead after a vehicle explosion on the Rainbow Bridge that connects New York with Canada; FBI investigates – Univision 41 New York

Two dead after a vehicle explosion on the Rainbow Bridge that connects New York with Canada; FBI investigates

An explosion on the Rainbow Bridge, which connects New York with Canada, has left two dead. The vehicle that exploded was confirmed to have been a car bomb, according to reports from Univision 41 New York. The FBI is currently investigating the incident.

The San Diego Union-Tribune has released the first images of the aftermath of the car explosion on the US-Canada border. The explosion has sparked an alert in the United States, with concerns arising about whether it was a terrorist attack.

Univision News reports that the car explosion on the Rainbow Bridge is being thoroughly investigated by authorities in New York. Telemundo New York has also reported on the incident, adding to the widespread coverage of this tragic event.

This story is still developing, and for further coverage and updates, readers are encouraged to check Google News. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones during this difficult time.

See also  Influenza A is a self-limiting disease and can be relieved in about a week

You may also like

Großröhrsdorf arsonist sentenced to nine years in prison

Covid-19 continues to rebound in recent weeks with...

This was the arrival of Salvatore Mancuso to...

Italian family released in Mali a year and...

Owner of ‘t Scheldt convicted of incitement to...

Linda Caicedo was nominated for an important award

Current Affairs (February 27, 2024) The West is...

Snack machine in front of elementary school: “In...

NATIONAL POLICE CARRIED OUT 5 SIMULTANEOUS RAIDS THIS...

In response to an investigation by the Attorney...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy