Two dead and one injured after shooting in Ciudad Bolívar

A new day of violence appeared in the capital, this time in the southern zone, in the town of Ciudad Bolívar. Apparently two criminal gangs clashed with bullets, the event left two people dead and one wounded.

According to witnesses, around 20 bullet shots were heard, uncertainty and fear seized the inhabitants of the Villas del Diamante neighborhood who took refuge from their homes.

On the other hand, one of the women who witnessed the events assured that one of the men who was badly injured sought help and the community tried to provide him with services, however, the rival gang began to attack neighbors after learning that the man they were chasing was being rescued.

“As we were helping him, the other gang took reprisals against us, they said that we had it saved and they began to throw bottles with gasoline and chiros to burn the houses,” the woman added for the Citytv channel.

Another event that surprised not only the community but also the authorities was the discovery of grenades, explosives that could have caused great damage.

The people who were injured were transferred to a Hospital, this under threats, because the men with rudeness and violence forced a citizen to take the criminal to a care center, according to the same woman.

Finally, the commander of the Police of this town, Major Jorge Ardila, affirmed that the respective investigations are being carried out to clarify the facts and find the protagonists of these events.