Ten penalty points for Juventus for the capital gains case





The Federal Court of Appeal sanctioned Juventus FC Spa with ten penalty points in the standings to be served in the current football season.

The Court had been called by the Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport to renew its assessment of the sanction to be imposed on the Juventus club for the so-called ‘capital gains case’.

Nedved, Garimberti, Grazioli Venieri, Hughes, Marilungo, Roncaglio and Vellano were acquitted.

The Court also acquitted Pavel Nedved, Paolo Garimberti, Assia Grazioli Venier, Caitlin Mary Hughes, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio and Enrico Vellano of the charges ascribed.

