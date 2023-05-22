Serie A: Empoli-Juventus 4-1, the Champions League is a mirage for the Bianconeri

In the last match of the 36th day of Serie A, Juve collapsed 4-1 against Empoli and, after the sentence of the FIGC which took away 10 points, now qualification for the next Champions League is a mirage: on Sunday there is a direct challenge with Milan who can manage a 5-point lead two days from the end. The Bianconeri got off to a good start and put the Tuscans on the ropes for a quarter of an hour, but the header from Owned by is rejected by the crossbar (13′). From a possible hero, the Pole turns into a negative protagonist when he hooks in the 17th minute change them in the area: from the penalty spot Caputo not wrong. Three minutes go by and on 21′ Luperto doubles with a paw from a few steps after a miracle by Szczesny on Akpa Akpro. At the start of shooting again Caputo find set and brace with a scavette after a turnover by Alex Sandro. at 85′ Church surprises Vicario for the goal of the flag. At 92′ Little ones as soon as you enter, poker drops.

THE MATCH



The sentence that comes from the Federal Court of Appeal of the FIGC is a blow to the Juventus standings, but also for the morale of the players who collapse at the Castellani and in practice say goodbye to the chances of conquering fourth place. Vlahovic and his teammates start well and play an excellent first quarter of an hour, but collapse at the first difficulties and no longer have the mental strength to get the match back on track. In fact, after the 1-2 signed by Caputo and Luperto, the bianconeri disappear from the field and only the entry of Chiesa in the second half gives a little sprint and panache. The former Fiorentina player finds the goal in Serie A after 501 days, but preaches in the desert surrounded by mediocrity and disheartened teammates. So at Ayroldi’s triple whistle the party is all from Empoli, who with tonight’s poker seals a truly top-level championship in which he showcased great talents such as Baldanzi (now absent), Cambiaghi and Fazzini, for a mix of young and veterans who proved explosive.

Zanetti has to do without the injured De Winter, Marin and Walukiewicz and Baldanzi engaged in the Under 20 World Cup. Ismajili is back in defense, Fazzini is back in the starting lineup to support Cambiaghi and Caputo. Allegri also has to deal with several defections, to which must be added the disqualifications of Danilo and Cuadrado. Making way for the young Barbieri as right winger, the attacking tandem is formed by Milik and Vlahovic. Juve starts with their foot on the accelerator and sends the first ring already in the 7th minute: Gatti puts in the center of the area, Vlahovic doesn’t hit well, Milik doesn’t find the paw and Vicario saves himself. Three minutes go by and the Empoli goalkeeper has to fend off Kostic’s diagonal low shot. The pressure is constant and in the 13th minute the most tempting chance arrives: Miretti’s corner, Milik hits the crossbar in full, then Gatti scores from a few centimeters away but the goal is canceled due to a foul by Bremer on Vicario. Empoli struggled to put their noses into the opposing half, but when they did they were relentless: in the 17th minute Szczesny punched away Parisi’s cross, then Milik stretched Cambiaghi to the limit, good at taking his time. Ayroldi has no doubts and points to the spot, where Caputo is glacial and makes no mistakes. The goal taken destroys Juve’s certainties, who mentally exit the match and in the 21st minute capitulate again on the developments from set pieces: Szczesny is miraculous on Akpa Akpro from a few steps, then on Luperto’s rebuttal he makes no mistake. A terrifying 1-2 that stunned Vlahovic and his companions. Now Juve struggles to regroup and can no longer find the fluidity of maneuver in the first quarter of an hour. Vicario trembles on a right foot from a short distance from Bremer (24′) and on a left foot from outside Rabiot that touches the crossroads (32′), while he is very good in recovery on Vlahovic launched on the net.

Allegri tries to shake things up by inserting Chiesa and Paredes for Barbieri and Miretti. The desperation move, however, was immediately neutralized by Empoli who in the 48th minute sent the end credits on the match: Alex Sandro lost the ball to Akpa Akpro who put Caputo in the center of the area, winning scavetto to Szczesny and personal brace. A goal that takes away any desire for a comeback from Juventus. The bianconeri also include Di Maria and Kean for Locatelli and Milik and then also Rugani for the unfortunate Alex Sandro. Chiesa is the most active of him, the only one who seems to want to give all of himself. It is no coincidence that the goal of the flag bears his signature in the 85th minute, a right foot that passes under the legs of Vicario not without fault. But Castellani’s magical night didn’t end there, because Piccoli found poker in the 92nd minute after a miracle by Szczesny.

REPORT CARDS

Luperto 8 – The 2-0 goal is just the icing on a capital test. In defense he is practically unbeatable, all the balls that come from his side are his. He gives Milik and Vlahovic a bad night.



Caputo 7.5 – Cold from the spot and relentless with the scavet who sends the headlines about the match at the beginning of the second half. At the age of 35, he takes away the whim of scoring a brace against Juve. Not bad.



Exchange 7.5 – He has the great merit of winning the penalty that unlocks the match and directs it. He is constantly on the move, brings pressure and puts Juventus midfielders and defenders in crisis.

Szczesny 6.5 – The Polish goalkeeper concedes four goals but is his best together with Chiesa, a clear sign that tonight practically nothing worked in Allegri’s team. Miraculous on Akpa Akpro and in recovery on Piccoli.



Vlahovic 4,5 – Allegri launches him in tandem with Milik and the Serbian sticks out great. Slow and cumbersome, he struggles to get rid of the Empoli power plants and when he does, his aim isn’t the best.



Alex Sandro 4 – He finds a starting shirt after the bench with Sevilla, but his is really a bad night. He completely loses his bearings in the second half, when he loses the ball and brings about Caputo’s third goal. In complete mental confusion, Allegri takes it off and at the exit for the Brazilian it’s only boos.

THE TABLE

EMPOLI-JUVENTUS 4-1

Empoli (4-2-3-1): Vicar 5.5; Ebuehi 7, Ismajili 7, Luperto 8, Parisi 6.5; Grassi 6.5, Bandinelli 7 (23′ st Haas 6); Akpa Akpro 7 (43′ st Stojanovic sv), Fazzini 6,5 (34′ st Henderson sv), Cambiaghi 7,5 (34′ st Pjaca sv); Caputo 7.5 (43′ st Piccoli 7).

A disp.: Perisan, Ujkani, Cacace, Satriano, Destro, Tonelli, Vignato.

All.: Zanetti 8



Juventus (3-5-2): Szczesny 6,5; Gatti 5, Bremer 5, Alex Sandro 4 (18′ st Rugani 5,5); Barbieri 5 (1′ st Chiesa 6,5), Miretti 5 (1′ st Paredes 5), Locatelli 5 (14′ st Di Maria 5), ​​Rabiot 5, Kostic 5,5; Milik 5 (13′ st Kean 5), Vlahovic 4,5.

A disp.: Perin, Pinsoglio, Riccio, Sersanti, Iling-Junior.

All.: Allegri 4,5



Referee: Separated



Markers: 18′ rig. and 3′ st Caputo (E), Luperto (E), 40′ st Chiesa (J), 47′ st Piccoli (E)



Ammonite yourself: Parisi (E), Rabiot (J), Bandinelli (E), Paredes (J)



Expelled: –



Note: –

THE STATISTICS



Juventus have lost four of their 28 Serie A matches against Empoli. For the first time the black and whites were defeated by more than one goal against Castellani (previously three times 0-1).



Empoli scored four goals against Juventus for the first time in their history in Serie A.



Juventus have lost a Serie A match played on a Monday for only the second time in 29 occasions, the first since 26 December 1955 (1-3 vs Milan). Empoli, on the other hand, have won five of the last six matches played on this day of the week (D1).



Juventus have lost nine games in a single Serie A season for the first time since 2010/11 (10 in that case).



Juventus have conceded at least two goals in the first 21 minutes of play in a Serie A match for the first time since 30 October 2021 (a brace from Giovanni Simeone for Verona).



Furthermore, Juventus had not conceded three goals in the first 47 minutes of a Serie A match since 27 November 2016 against Genoa.



Juventus have conceded at least two goals at Empoli in Serie A in two games in a row, having done so on just one occasion in their first 11 meetings at Castellani in the competition (7 clean sheets).



Juventus is the team that has hit the most woodwork in this Serie A (17). No Juventus player has hit more than Arkadiusz Milik (3, like Dusan Vlahovic).



200th appearance in Serie A for Federico Chiesa, who became the fourth player born after 1997 onwards to cross this milestone in the competition, after Nicolò Barella, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Manuel Locatelli.



Federico Chiesa scored his first goal in this championship, finding the goal again 501 days after the last time (6 January 2022 against Napoli).



Federico Chiesa has actively participated in at least one goal in three consecutive appearances in Serie A (1 goal after 2 assists): it has not happened since March 2021 (streak of four).



Francesco Caputo has risen to 21 goals to become the 3rd player with the most goals scored in Serie A for Empoli, behind only Massimo Maccarone (28) and Francesco Tavano (25).



Empoli have scored five goals from corner kicks in this Serie A, all in 2023. Two of these bear the signature of Sebastiano Luperto (against Turin and Juventus both at the Castellani).



Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro has been involved in two goals in his last two Serie A starts, having contributed to just one goal in his first 60 appearances in the competition.



Roberto Piccoli has scored 50% of his goals in Serie A after the 92nd minute (4 out of 8), including all the last three.