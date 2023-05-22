Home » ANDE initiates disconnection of electrical service to delinquent clients of Asunción and Central
ANDE initiates disconnection of electrical service to delinquent clients of Asunción and Central

ANDE initiates disconnection of electrical service to delinquent clients of Asunción and Central

The National Electricity Administration, begins this week, the disconnection of the electrical service to delinquent clients of Asunción and the Central department, informed this Monday the commercial manager of ANDE, Rodys Rolón.

In the Paraguay Puede program, he confirmed that they will begin the disconnection task in the towns of Lambaré and Fernando de la Mora, to continue with the following districts of the Central department.


