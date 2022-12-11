The terrible toll of an accident which took place in the late morning of Sunday 11 December in Talmassons, along the regional 252 Napoleonica road, at the intersection with via Pozzecco where there was a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

The two people, a 50-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, residing in Trieste, traveling on a Harley-Davidson were thrown onto the asphalt and sustained serious injuries, which led to the death of the two motorcyclists.

The car involved in the accident is a Lancia Y driven by a 54-year-old woman, a resident of Lestizza.

The 118 paramedics worked on the spot – the helicopter landed nearby -, two teams of volunteer firefighters from Codroipo and the police.