Electrical systems knocked out and a youth volleyball match (between the under 16 team of Albatros and the same age group of Volley Pro Verde Mv Sistemi) which was suspended. It’s not the first time that vandals have damaged the Sanbughé gym: the match was postponed because it was impossible to play in the cold and in the dark. The vandals – the suspects are all local kids between 15 and 18 years old – attacked the life-saving system that disconnects the electricity supply and risked hurting themselves. “The vandals broke all the glass of the fire hydrants and, having played with the electrical panel that controls the fire system of the gym, caused permanent damage to the scoreboard, the thermostats and all the electrical components of the gym” explains Paolo Galeano, mayor of Preganziol.

From an initial inspection by the technicians of the Municipality of Preganziol, the damages amount to a few thousand euros and will have to be paid for by the community. However, the intervention of the technicians managed to secure the gym and the weekend matches can be played with some discomfort due to the stop in the heating. «Apart from the damages and economic implications of these acts – Lorenzo Chin, the sporting director of Polisportiva Preganziol, told Antenna3 – what is worrying is that they are young people from the area between the ages of 15 and 18 who spend the their time doing nothing. To lead the hand of these baby vandals would therefore once again be youthful discomfort and boredom, so much so that the mayor does not want to push his hand and prefers to give them a chance to repair the damage done. “I invite these guys to come forward before the Municipality proceeds with the complaints because then there will be much worse trouble”.