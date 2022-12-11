Home Health Baby vandals in action, women’s volleyball match postponed
Health

Baby vandals in action, women’s volleyball match postponed

by admin
Baby vandals in action, women’s volleyball match postponed

Electrical systems knocked out and a youth volleyball match (between the under 16 team of Albatros and the same age group of Volley Pro Verde Mv Sistemi) which was suspended. It’s not the first time that vandals have damaged the Sanbughé gym: the match was postponed because it was impossible to play in the cold and in the dark. The vandals – the suspects are all local kids between 15 and 18 years old – attacked the life-saving system that disconnects the electricity supply and risked hurting themselves. “The vandals broke all the glass of the fire hydrants and, having played with the electrical panel that controls the fire system of the gym, caused permanent damage to the scoreboard, the thermostats and all the electrical components of the gym” explains Paolo Galeano, mayor of Preganziol.

From an initial inspection by the technicians of the Municipality of Preganziol, the damages amount to a few thousand euros and will have to be paid for by the community. However, the intervention of the technicians managed to secure the gym and the weekend matches can be played with some discomfort due to the stop in the heating. «Apart from the damages and economic implications of these acts – Lorenzo Chin, the sporting director of Polisportiva Preganziol, told Antenna3 – what is worrying is that they are young people from the area between the ages of 15 and 18 who spend the their time doing nothing. To lead the hand of these baby vandals would therefore once again be youthful discomfort and boredom, so much so that the mayor does not want to push his hand and prefers to give them a chance to repair the damage done. “I invite these guys to come forward before the Municipality proceeds with the complaints because then there will be much worse trouble”.

See also  Hot shock, from headache to confusion, damage to body and psyche: an app will save us

You may also like

Experts recommend 4 ‘natural antibiotics’ to fight seasonal...

symptoms in children and when to go to...

Covid vaccines for children, from one extreme to...

symptoms in children and when to go to...

Toxins in Nuts, the ‘dark side’ of a...

Leukemia, new therapy heals little girl from “incurable”...

Teens are older after the pandemic

Leukemia, new therapy heals little girl from “incurable”...

Diotti. Dirty women’s changing rooms: motor activity in...

Sore throat, the symptoms to recognize if the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy