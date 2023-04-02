The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, in compliance with the cooperation agreement for the location of international fugitives, signed with the US Marshals Agency of the United States Department of Justice, located two Ecuadorian citizens who were fleeing from the authorities of their country and were trying to pass unnoticed in Colombia.

Initially, CTI officials located a man required by Interpol red notice in a commercial area of ​​Cali (Valle del Cauca), to answer before the Ecuadorian justice system for sexual crimes.

This person, apparently, sexually assaulted his 12-year-old stepdaughter and entered Colombia through the southern border in 2018. Since then, he would have obtained a job to evade the authorities, aware that the criminal proceedings against him were advancing in Ecuador.

On the other hand, the investigators located Aron Sebastián Loor Paredes in Jamundí (Valle del Cauca). This foreign national was also wanted under an Interpol Red Notice on charges related to homicide. The Ecuadorian authorities attribute to him the crime of a young man, in the midst of a sexual assault that occurred in the province of Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, in 2014.

In the verification work, it was established that Loor Paredes entered the country eight years ago and, presumably, was linked to criminal structures.

These two people were made available to the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, while the communications are supplied and the legal procedures for their transfer to Ecuador are complied with.