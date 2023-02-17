Óscar Enrique Pacheco Pinto, alias ‘Evo’, and Eris Puello Payares, alias ‘Janer’ or ‘El Negro’, were sentenced to four years in prison by the Third Criminal Court of the Valledupar Circuit, as alleged ELN guerrillas, belonging to in front of Manuel Martínez Quiroz, for the crimes of aggravated rebellion.

These two men were charged by the Prosecutor for actions against the Public Force, the civilian population, political proselytizing, installation of ELN flags, propaganda, and pamphlets. The convicts were part of this guerrilla group since 2009, and are currently being held at the Tramacúa in Valledupar.

Investigative work of the Prosecutor’s Office made it possible to show that the guerrillas had their actions in the municipalities of Valledupar, Codazzi, Becerril and various sectors of the center of La Guajira.

The investigative entity was able to specify that Pacheco Pinto and Puello Payares, would be responsible for the placement of flags alluding to the ELN in the Hurtado spa, Río Guatapurí de Valledupar (Cesar) on July 4, 2017; and in the corregimiento of “La Mina”, a rural area of ​​the capital of Cesar on September 18, 2019. Likewise, they were pointed out about the graffiti that appeared in August 2019 on the Valledupar-La Mesa road.

The captures occurred in the municipalities of La Paz and Becerril. Cash, a fragmentation grenade, 500 grams of pentolite, and a cell phone were found on the stage.

Both had made a preliminary agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, for this reason there was a reduction in the sentence.

