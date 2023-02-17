The live programming of the All Star Weekend 2023 NBA basketball on Sky and streaming on NOW
night Friday 17-Saturday 18 February Sky Sport NBA, Sky Sport Uno and NOW
ore 3 ”Rising Stars Challenge”
original live commentary
(delayed Saturday at 9.30; 11.15; 14.30 and 17 Sky Sport NBA and NOW;
comment Mauro Bevacqua and Marco Crespi)
night Saturday 18-Sunday 19 February Sky Sport NBA, Sky Sport Uno and NOW
ore 2 ”All Star Saturday Night”
live commentary Francesco Bonfardeci and Matteo Soragna
Also live free-to-air on Cielo (channel 26 of digital terrestrial)
(delayed on Sunday at 10.30; at 13; at 14.30; at 16.15 and at 18; Sky Sport NBA and NOW)
night Sunday 20-Monday 21 February Sky Sport NBA, Sky Sport Uno and NOW
ore 1.30 ”All Star Game”: Draft
ore 2 ”All Star Game”: Team LeBron vs Team Giannis
live commentary Flavio Tranquillo and Davide Pessina
(delayed Monday at 8; at 12 and at 19.15 Sky Sport NBA and NOW)