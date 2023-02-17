Home Sports NBA Basketball “All Star Weekend 2023” Sky Programming (February 17-19, 2023)
The live programming of the All Star Weekend 2023 NBA basketball on Sky and streaming on NOW

night Friday 17-Saturday 18 February Sky Sport NBA, Sky Sport Uno and NOW

ore 3 ”Rising Stars Challenge”

original live commentary

(delayed Saturday at 9.30; 11.15; 14.30 and 17 Sky Sport NBA and NOW;

comment Mauro Bevacqua and Marco Crespi)

night Saturday 18-Sunday 19 February Sky Sport NBA, Sky Sport Uno and NOW

ore 2 ”All Star Saturday Night”

live commentary Francesco Bonfardeci and Matteo Soragna

Also live free-to-air on Cielo (channel 26 of digital terrestrial)

(delayed on Sunday at 10.30; at 13; at 14.30; at 16.15 and at 18; Sky Sport NBA and NOW)

night Sunday 20-Monday 21 February Sky Sport NBA, Sky Sport Uno and NOW

ore 1.30 ”All Star Game”: Draft

ore 2 ”All Star Game”: Team LeBron vs Team Giannis

live commentary Flavio Tranquillo and Davide Pessina

(delayed Monday at 8; at 12 and at 19.15 Sky Sport NBA and NOW)

