The attorney general, Rodolfo Delgado, reported this afternoon the unprecedented sentence that a court imposed on two MS gang members who operated in the eastern part of the country, sentencing them to 1,310 years and 945 years.

The convicts are the members of the MS Wilmer Segovia, “homeboy” of the MS, of the Shulton program that operated in the eastern part of the country. This subject was found guilty of having committed 33 homicides, 9 solicitations to commit murder and several extortions.

The other gang member found guilty of various crimes is Miguel Ángel Portillo, a “homeboy” from the same MS program, who was found to have committed 22 homicides, 4 propositions to commit murder, 1 attempted homicide, and various extortions. “This criminal has been sentenced to 945 years in prison,” Delgado confirmed.

The prosecutor added that “the gang members who have caused so much pain and tears to the Salvadoran people will not come out,” adding that they “will remain locked up until they pay for each of their crimes.” We’ll take care of that,” he said.

Wilmer Segovia, a homeboy of the MS, a Shulton program that operated in the eastern part of the country, has been found guilty of having committed 33 homicides, 9 solicitations to commit murder, and various extortions. 1,310 YEARS IN JAIL. pic.twitter.com/BpOEb7iJMx — Rodolfo Delgado (@FiscalGeneralSV) March 7, 2023

Those sentenced were part of a criminal structure made up of 116 gang members that was disrupted in 2020.

Among others who received sentences are the former mayor of El Tránsito, Roel Werner Martínez Romeroy José Amílcar Bustillo, former employee of the same mayor’s office, who were convicted of aggravated homicide and terrorist organizations.

Also, two former employees of the Usulután Penitentiary Surveillance Court were sentenced this Tuesday. They were identified as Julio Alfredo Chacón Mejía and Kelvin Rudy Aguilar Cáceres.