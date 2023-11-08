Two migrants hit and injured by an Arrow in Bolzano – News

Two migrants were hit and seriously injured by a Frecciarossa last night in Bolzano. According to initial information, they were two Moroccan citizens, homeless, who were crossing the tracks of the Brenner line in the industrial area to reach the Ex Alimarket cold emergency center in via Gobetti.





The two young people were hospitalized in serious conditions in Bolzano hospital.



