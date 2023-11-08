Home » Two migrants hit and injured by an Arrow in Bolzano – News
News

Two migrants hit and injured by an Arrow in Bolzano – News

by admin
Two migrants hit and injured by an Arrow in Bolzano – News

Two migrants were hit and seriously injured by a Frecciarossa last night in Bolzano. According to initial information, they were two Moroccan citizens, homeless, who were crossing the tracks of the Brenner line in the industrial area to reach the Ex Alimarket cold emergency center in via Gobetti.


The two young people were hospitalized in serious conditions in Bolzano hospital.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  VIDEO The content of the Friday sermon on the topic (The Obligation to Seek Knowledge) y. Benaissa Qummad.. Ibn Abd al-Barr Mosque in Oujda - the city of mosques.

You may also like

The President of the Sovereignty Council confirms that...

El Paso County Prosecutor’s Office Shuts Down Illicit...

Cesar’s budget will exceed $690,000 million in 2024

Severe Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall and Rainfall Forecast...

Grillo jr. trial ‘Forced to drink, I didn’t...

Exploration for resources in the Atlantic waters strengthens...

Social Security Announces $360 Increase in Retirement Payments...

Gilding the pill

Upholding and Developing the “Maple Bridge Experience” in...

Champions: Lazio beats Feyenoord 1-0. A goal by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy