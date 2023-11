Austria’s series champions Salzburg will face Inter Milan at home in the fourth game of Champions League Group D on Wednesday. After the narrow 1:2 in the first leg, the “Bulls” are hoping for a winning experience against last year’s finalists in front of their own audience. The game kicks off at 9 p.m. ORF.at accompanies the game with a live blog.

