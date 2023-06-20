Home » Two nightclubs were penalized for breaking the rules in Valledupar
Two nightclubs were penalized for breaking the rules in Valledupar

Within the framework of preventive controls on the occasion of the Father’s Day celebrations during the festive bridge, The Municipal Mayor’s Office, in coordination with the National Police, sanctioned two commercial establishments that sell liquor for not complying with the regulations to operate in Valledupar.

These are the San Alejo and Bandidos discobars, located north of the city, which were provisionally closed until June 22.

“It was for not complying with the documentation and on top of that for lack of pest control. The origin of the liquors was also verified, but these establishments were not closed for this reasonsaid Felipe Murgas, municipal government secretary.

The operations were carried out with the accompaniment of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare, ICBF, the Police for Children and Adolescents, the Departmental Income Office and the National Army.

These are controls that we carry out routinely because we must also guarantee that public establishments do not allow the entry of minorsMurgas added.

The premises were sanctioned in accordance with Law 1801 of 2016, better known as the National Police Code, which regulates the duties and obligations of natural and legal persons regarding commercial activities, among others aimed at good coexistence.

To function, establishments must have documentation related to land use, chamber of commerce, among other aspects; If they do not comply, the owners are also subject to fines that exceed one million pesos.

However, the municipal administration has not only intervened in nightclubs but also other commercial businesses such as restaurants and neighborhood stores through the Local Health Secretariat.

The idea is that they comply with all the regulations so that citizens not only have the security and tranquility of consuming products in accordance with the law, but also respect the rules“, Murgas pointed out.

