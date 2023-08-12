Home » Two people were killed in floods and mudslides in northwest China
Two people were killed in floods and mudslides in northwest China

Today, Saturday, China Central Television (CCTV) reported that mudslides and floods in the northwestern city of Xi’an claimed two lives and left 16 others missing.

This comes after heavy rains and floods devastated many parts of China amid severe weather conditions in the wake of Typhoon Doxuri, which made landfall in the southern province of Fujian nearly 3 weeks ago.

The television said the floods swept away two houses in a village in Xi’an, while infrastructure such as roads, bridges and power supply facilities were damaged.

The television added that search and rescue teams have been sent to the area.

He said the Qinling Mountains in Xi’an will continue to face extreme weather conditions that will lead to soil erosion and possibly more mudslides.

